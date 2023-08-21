Fairhope teen suspects steal 11 cars in two days

Three male teens, ages 14, 16 and 17, were recently arrested and charged with stealing 11 vehicles over a two-day period in Fairhope, according to the Fairhope Police Department.

The teens were caught when a Fairhope officer noticed one of the stolen vehicles and initiated a traffic stop.

According to reports, the occupants abandoned the vehicle and eluded initial arrest by fleeing the scene on foot. But police were able police to track down the three suspects.Three firearms were stolen along with the 11 vehicles. Police have recovered one of the weapons and 10 of the vehicles, which have been returned to their owners. The thefts occurred in nine different neighborhoods in Fairhope: