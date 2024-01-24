Feb. 2-3 Flora-Bama job fair is for five properties

Friday, February 2nd and Saturday, February 3rd from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Flora-Bama will be hosting a job fair seeking to hire more than 200 positions across their five businesses. Managers from each business and department will be on site doing open interviews and fulfilling jobs that day! Training will start soon after hiring to get a jump-start on the 2024 season. It is highly recommended that all interested applicants go to florabama.com/application and apply online in advance. Applications will also be on site and all hires are contingent upon a clean background check. Some of the starting wages are as follows – $18/hour for dishwashers, $20/hour for prep cooks and oyster shuckers, and $22/hour for line cooks. Other incentives like flexible hours, major medical, employee appreciation outings, and apprenticeship program opportunities.

CoastAL Orange Beach will be hosting a job fair seeking to hire the same positions at the same wages and career advancement opportunities January 26-27 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., with managers on site doing open interviews and fulfilling jobs that day. Interested applicants can go to coastalorangebeach.com and apply online in advance.