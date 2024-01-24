Free educational lectures at GSP Learning Center

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism’s free Winter Showcase Educational Series is in full swing with a variety of local interests, such as military history, nature and local artisans. The one hour presentations begin at 10:30 a.m. at The Gulf State Park Learning Campus auditorium at 20115 State Park Road in Gulf Shores (behind GSP headquarters). Pre-register at gulfshores.com/showcase.

Upcoming talks: 01/26: Literacy: The Tool to Empower Our Community; 1/29: Archaeology of Mobile Bay; 1/30: Sharing the Beach with Alabama’s Sea Turtles; 1/31: Tales from Sea and Sky; 2/01: A Silent Sentinel: Fort Morgan After the Civil War; 2/02: Mobile, 321 years of Cultural Heritage on Alabama’s Gulf Coast; 2/05: Mardi Gras in Mobile; 2/06: New Exhibits at the Pensacola Lighthouse; 2/07: City of Orange Beach Updates; 2/08: Ben Raines; 2/09: More than Just Oranges; 2/14/: Love Birds- Raptor Addition; 2/15: Cooking with Rouses; 2/16: A Fishing Village Comes to Life; 2/19: The Resiliency of Gulf State Park.- Weathering Disaster.