PCI PowWow Club performs at Jan. 27 Arts & Crafts Fest

The OWA Arts & Crafts Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27, from noon-6 p.m. in the entertainment district of Downtown OWA in Foley. Arts & crafts vendors will be selling goods throughout Downtown OWA. The event includes kids activities such as speed art competitions. The Porach Creek Indians Pow Wow Club will perform a Native American dance on the OWA island amphitheater stage at 12:30 p.m. and live music will be featured on the same stage ‘til 6 p.m. Info: VisitOwa.com.