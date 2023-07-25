Fire at Bahama Bob’s

Ralph Gonzales shares a picture from the July 17 fire at Bahama Bob’s in Gulf Shores.

The landmark West Beach restaurant remains shuttered after staff helped customers evacuate the building during the dinner rush hour as smoke began filling up the restaurant. Thankfully, there were no injuries to occupants or first responders.

Approximately 20 Gulf Shores Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the incident and the fire was under control shortly after arrival. GSFR would like to thank all responders for their assistance during this call.