Fireworks part of Sept. 6 Light Up Labor Day at The Wharf

The Sept. 6 Wharf Light Up Labor Day is being billed as a Sunday Funday celebration full of color at the Orange Beach entertainment district. Events include a DJ playing boogie-worthy jams beginning at 7 p,m,, and fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Then, stick around to end the night with musical lights at the SPECTRA Laser Light Experience on Main Street at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Wharf in located on Canal Rd. at the Foley Beach Express Bridge (look for the ferris wheel).