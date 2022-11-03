First responders to be honored at Nov. 7 O.B.C.C. Pot Luck

First Responder Appreciation is on the agenda at the next Orange Beach Community Potluck Dinner on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Community Center, 27235 Canal Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. The entrée will be provided by the Orange Beach Community Association. November’s entrée is fried chicken. Anyone attending may bring a side dish, dessert or pay $5, if unable to prepare a food item. The association dues is $25 for a family and $13 for single member.

A police officer and a firefighter will be honored at the annual appreciation night. Last year at the annual awards night and potluck, Fire Medic Jarrod Smith was named the 2021 Firefighter of the Year. The 2021 Officer of the Year award was presented to the family of Brandon Ard, who passed away in August 2021 due to complications associated with COVID-19. Chief Dispatcher Julie Bonifay was named the police department’s 2021 Civilian Employee of the Year. The award winners are chosen by their co-workers.