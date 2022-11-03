Food Trucks & Craft Beer Nov. 12-13 at G.S. Town Green

Food Truck Festivals of America will host the 1st Annual Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Nov. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Town Green at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Twenty food trucks will be serving up favorites of the most popular eats, while over thirty national, regional, and local craft beers, ciders, wine, and spirits will be served to wash it all down.

If food and beer aren’t enough; lawn games, music and an artisan market made up of local businesses and crafters will be there for attendees of all ages to enjoy. The festival is family-friendly and all guidelines will be taken as instructed by the city and health department to ensure the safety of festival attendees.

The tentative food truck and craft beer list is available to view at foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com. Discount beer and food packages are also available on the site.

The Town Green area at Gulf Shores Public Beach is located at 101 East Beach Blvd. Food Truck Festivals of America was founded in 2012. FTFA has created over 80 festivals throughout the U.S. combining dozens of food trucks & craft breweries together in one place for a day of eating, drinking, and fun.