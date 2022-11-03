Coast Guard Auxiliary Safe Boating Classes Nov. 5 in O.B.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct a safe boating class on Nov. 5 in Orange Beach. This class meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license in most states. Course includes boat handling, trailer and ramp safety, boating rules of the road, aids to navigation, safety equipment, preparing for emergencies, boating laws, line handling, and fun with knots. Families are encouraged to attend. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or leave a message at 251-284-1461. Course information listed under Take a Boating Safety Class at cgaux.org.