Fishing For Families Rodeo Oct. 28-29 at Tacky Jacks

The 2nd Annual Fishing for Families Fishing Rodeo will be held Oct. 28-29 and include a weigh-in party beginning at 1 p.m. at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores on Oct. 29. Festivities will include food, drink, raffles, door prizes, vendors, and fishing-themed contests.

Fishing starts from land or sea at 5 a.m. on Oct. 28, and the weigh station closes on Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Fishing Chaos will be running weigh station stats. The award ceremony begins immediately after the scales close.

The entry fee is $30 per angler, and the fee is waved for public safety professionals and veterans. Register and learn more at bonsecourbutchers.com or on Fishing Chaos facebook.

Anglers will be encouraged to donate their catch to Morgan’s Chapel UMC Food Pantry. All legally caught and edible fish are accepted, and there are more chances for prizes with every donated fish.

Tourney prize divisions include Alabama slot-size redfish, slot speckled trout and flounder. Guaranteed cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd for Alabama slot-size species.