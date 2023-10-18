Baldwin Pops plays free Oct. 22 show at Foley’s Heritage Park

The Baldwin Pops orchestra will perform a fall concert at Foley’s Heritage Park Sunday, Oct. 22. The concert will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the park at 125 East Laurel St. in Foley. While the band has performed at the park in the past, this is the group’s first fall concert in Foley. Admission is free.

The theme of the concert will be “Movies and More: Music from TV Shows and the Silver Screen.” Free popcorn will be provided.

Spectators are invited to bring chairs, tables and snacks and enjoy a picnic while enjoying an evening of music at Heritage Park. A prize will be awarded for the best picnic.

The Baldwin Pops was founded in 1997. The band is a home to local musicians of all ages. Band members are dedicated to contributing to the musical life of Baldwin County by giving concert audiences personal experiences with quality music.