Midday Melodies continue Oct. 18, 25 at Heritage Park

Midday Melodies, a music-at-lunchtime event in Foley’s Heritage Park, will continue Oct. 18 & 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midday Melodies is a safe, socially distanced event that will take place entirely outdoors near the fountain in the park. Picnic blankets or lawn chairs are welcome. Pick up a lunch from one of Foley’s many restaurants or bring your own. The Foley Masonic Lodge will be selling concessions in the park. There is plenty of space in the park’s seven-acres to spread out and socially distance.

Jesse Taylor Perry will provide entertainment on Oct. 18 and Just Roger (pictured) will perform on Oct. 25. Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie Street, just across the pedestrian bridge on Hwy. 59. For more information, visit visitfoley.com or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1300.