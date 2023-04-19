Fishing Fun 4/19/23

Fishing Fun: (Clockwise from top left) A couple of hours before work is all Bullet D. Jones needs to catch some flounder dinners from the newly opened pier near Fort Morgan.; At only 5 years old, Jaden Khiev can already handle a surf rod like a pro because of the quality time his dad gets to spend with him on the beach; After a nighttime battle, Mandy Patyton turned this 31” long, 18 pound “bull” redfish into several meals worth of fish tacos; This group from Michigan enjoyed a very successful day catching pompano off Orange Beach with Jordan Gooding; (Below) First time visitors to Gulf Shores, the Walter family tasked themselves to catch their first pompano. It was considered “mission accomplished” when dad (Brady) pulled this one in. Much to the delight of his sons Ian (7 yrs) and Kaden (9 yrs).