Fishing Fun 6/28/23

(Clockwise from top left) Drake Burgett landed a king mackerel from the Gulf State Park Pier with the aid of his posse; Blane Roberts does what it takes to catch pompano year round. Even persisting through 118 hardhead catfish in order to land this nice nice one this day; The Callins family (Natalie, Emmett, Shea) got to enjoy some sunny weather while fishing on the Gulf State Park Pier; 13-year old Eli Johnson has caught and released several trophy sized speckled trout like this 30 incher from Little Lagoon this year.