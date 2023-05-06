Foley Art Center Art in the Park is May 13-14

For the 52nd time, the Foley Art Center will host a Mother’s Day Weekend fest (May 13-14) at scenic Heritage Park in downtown Foley at the intersection of Highways 59 and 98. Fest hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381.

Art in the Park is a competitive juried fine arts show with around 100 artists showcasing unique, hand crafted cultural experiences and shopping opportunities. Held since 1971, the competitive juried fine arts show attracts artists and craftsmen from across the southeast. Bring your mother, or someone else’s mother, and stroll through the picturesque park as you discover one of a kind creations in pen & ink, oil, watercolor, pottery, stained glass, wood, porcelain, fused glass, hand woven textiles, jewelry and children’s clothing. Hands-on children’s attractions include face painting. Another fest highlight is the local children’s art exhibit featuring work from students from elementary to high school, including this year’s poster contest winner, Madelyn Gabriel. There are many who come to the festival just to see this artwork every year.

Since 1966, the Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast with cultural enrichment programs in local schools, grants to art teachers, and children/adult art class sponsorships. From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, FAC has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County. Its cultural enrichment programs support art education in area schools and art classes for children and adults at its downtown Foley gallery. From the dreams of 15 local citizens, FAC has grown to include Trim-A-Tree Christmas season retail center at Tanger Outlet and various art grants.