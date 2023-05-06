Most of Big Lagoon State Park is back open to public

Night Under The Stars events scheduled May 13, June 10 & July 8

A majority of the 705 acre Big Lagoon State Park, located about a mile east of Perdido Key at 12301 Gulf Beach Highway, is back open to the public following extensive damage to the park from Hurricane Sally, which destroyed much of the park’s infrastructure in September of 2020.

Upcoming events at the park include the Escambia Amateur Astronomers Assn. hosted Night Under The Stars events from 7-11 p.m. on May 13, June 10 and July 8. Look for contellations and admire the vast night sky. Each event starts at sunset, so visitors must enter the park before it closes. call (850) 492-1595 for more info.

The majority of the park is reopened, but the following areas remain closed: the East Beach Day-use area, small portion of the Estuary Nature Trail, hand kayak launch and observation tower.

Reopened areas include West Beach Day-use area including the swimming area, picnic pavilions, restrooms, Governor’s Pavilion, Boardwalk to/from Long Pond, the amphitheater, and the amphitheater picnic pavilions.

“We are currently accepting reservations of up to 11 months in advance for both the Governor’s Pavilion and the amphitheater, these reservations can be made by calling 850-492-1595,’’ said spokesperson Emily Price.

Big Lagoon’s East Beach Day Use Area, which features a series of boardwalks that lead to a two-story observation tower, suffered $523,000 in damage alone. Storm surge had engulfed five of its boardwalks, leaving most sections missing or mangled. The observation tower experienced damage to its roof, stairs and supports.