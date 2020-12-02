Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree open at Tanger through Dec. 23

The Foley Art Center’s 53rd Annual Trim-A-Tree, an annual annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event, will be open at its location in Suite 182 in the Tanger Outlet (next to Zumiez in the center on the South side) through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Trim-A-Tree features wonderful creations by over 125artist & craftsmen from throughout the southeast. All vendors are members of the Foley Art Center, and their work has been juried to participate. For more info, call 251-943-4381 or visit foleyartcenter. com.

Gifts and Holiday decorative items for sale include ornaments, florals, wood carvings, stainglass, fused glass mosaics, textiles, driftwood trees, quilts, rugs and jewelry. Originial art in oils, watercolors, mixed media, prints, photographs, gourds and hand woven textiles will also be on sale.

For almost fifty years The Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast area with programs in local schools, scholarships for students seeking advanced degrees in the arts and art classes for children and adults. From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, it has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County. Trim-A-Tree and its Mother’s Day weekend Art in the Park in the John B Foley Park are its two primary fundraisers