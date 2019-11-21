Foley United Methodist Pancakes w. Santa Dec. 14

The annual Foley United Methodist Women’s Christmas Extravaganza Pancakes with Santa will be Saturday, December 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the church Spirit Center. For $5, you can purchase pancakes and sausage, with your choice of drink. Santa will be present for pictures and there will be crafts for kids, a Christmas themed storytime at 10 a.m., and a cookie sale. Profits will support projects of United Methodist Women mission programs. The church is located at 915 N. Pine St.