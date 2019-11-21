Home / Coastal Christmas 2019 / Foley United Methodist Pancakes w. Santa Dec. 14

Foley United Methodist Pancakes w. Santa Dec. 14

By on November 20, 2019

Foley United Methodist Pancakes w. Santa Dec. 14

The annual Foley United Methodist Women’s Christmas Extravaganza Pancakes with Santa will be Saturday, December 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the church Spirit Center. For $5, you can purchase pancakes and sausage, with your choice of drink. Santa will be present for pictures and there will be crafts for kids, a Christmas themed storytime at 10 a.m., and a cookie sale. Profits will support projects of United Methodist Women mission programs. The church is located at 915 N. Pine St.

