Fort Morgan coastal birdbanding continues thru April 20

The labama Audubon’s Coastal Bird Banding event at historic Fort Morgan continues thru April 20. The public is welcome from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. (noon on April 20) daily. There is a $5 fee to get into Fort Morgan. The area’s strategic location makes it an ideal spot for witnessing the spring migration, offering sightings of both common and rare species. More info: Alabamaaudobon.com.