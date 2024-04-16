Breakfast w. Commissioner Bergosh April 24 at PBCC

The next Coffee with Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will be held on April 24 from 6:30-7:30 a.m. live from Perdido ive from Perdido Key Community Center on Innerarity Point. Join Commissioner Bergosh in person or virtually for his Coffee with the Commissioner series. Residents are encouraged to send virtual questions and comments they would like to discuss with Commissioner Bergosh and his panel during the event through his facebook page. For more information, call 850-595-4910 or district1@myescambia.com.