Alabama Pomp Stomp Tourney thru April

Pompano anglers, remember the Alabama Pomp Stomp is ongoing until the end of April. The contest is sponsored by Sam’s in Orange Beach and CCA Alabama providing prizes. Again this April, Alabama Marine Resources Division will have staff at the Shell Beach Public Access (¼ mile east of Perdido Pass Bridge and Alabama Point East Park) only on Tuesday and Thursday from 7am–10am, each week of the Pomp Stomp tournament. AMRD staff will only be present while weather is decent and fish are still needed. Their goal is to collect 50 live pompano. Once that goal is met, the live collection category will be closed. Pompano donated to AMRD are automatically weighed and entered in the Pomp Stomp without having to weigh the fish at Sam’s. They also make the angler eligible for a special prize list that has some great stuff on it. Follow the Alabama Pomp Stomp Facebook page for updates, guidelines, and list of prizes. Current standings, rules, and registration can be found on the Alabama Pomp Stomp (APS2) page at Fishing Chaos:fishingchaos.com.