Southern Living names Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Alabama’s best

Southern Living, in a story titled “The Best Small Town In Every Southern State,’’ named Gulf Shores/Orange Beach as the Alabama representative on the list. “These towns may be small in size, but they’re big on charm,’’ wrote By Tara Massouleh. “From Alabama’s favorite beach town to Kentucky’s bourbon capital, Maryland’s Eastern Shore hideaway to North Carolina’s mountain escape, there’s a town here for every personality.’’

In addition to the beautiful beaches, the story mentioned exploring Gulf State Park, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and Pleasure Island’s plethora of entertainment and dining options.