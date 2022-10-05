Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. 30th Annual Fish Fry & Bake Sale is Oct. 15

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their 30th Annual Fish Fry and Bake Sale on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Station 1 located at 12105 State Highway 180 in Gulf Shores. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and the Auxiliary will be introducing Volume 3 of their local cookbook. This is a dine-in or take-out event. Plates are $10. The proceeds will go to help support the building of the new fire station and the Fireman’s Benevolence Fund. For more information regarding this event or how you can make a tax-deductible donation, you may contact Gail Cole, Auxiliary President at gailcj87@gmail.com or at (205) 706-5552.