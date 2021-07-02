Free family comedy show July 6 at Woodside Rest.

Kenn Kington (pictured) is bringing the laughs to Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park on Tuesday, July 6, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The show is free and very funny. So gather the family and some beach chairs and head out to Woodside for dinner followed by Comedy Under the Stars.

Kenn is one of the most played comics on XM Radio and has six comedy specials that have aired on multiple cable networks nationally over the past couple decades. He has spoken to Thousands of companies including several top executives at fortune 100 organizations. A top 10 salesman in a Fortune 500 growth company before he decided that speaking and performing full time was his calling, Ken has a weekly video podcast aimed at motivating and encouraging his thousands of listeners.

Woodside serves lassic dishes in a laid-back venue right in the middle of beautiful Gulf State Park. Its courtyard includes a stage, an expansive garden & a plethora of lawn games. There are also fire pits perfect for making smores. The address is 20249 State Park Rd. in Gulf Shores. Info: woodsideatgsp.com or 251-923-3100.