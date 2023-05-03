Free Optimist Kids Fishing Rodeo May 20 at Schaff Pond

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay 20th Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held Saturday, May 20 at Schaff Pond. The event is held from 9 a.m. to noon. A hot dog lunch is provided for those attending.

The event is open to boys and girls aged two to 12. Children and teens must be accompanied by an adult.

Awards are given in a variety of categories. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs, buckets, poles and bait. A few poles and bait will be available, however. Catch and release all catfish, but bass and bream may be kept. Permission forms will be available at the pond.

Schaff Pond is located at 32695 Bartel Street, Elberta. From Lillian turn north on County Road 93 for one mile. Go west on Bartel Road four tenths of a mile and the pond is on the right. For additional information call 251-234-1122.

Pictured: Gage and Bill Robinson were participants in last year’s Kids Fishing Rodeo.