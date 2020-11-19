G.S. Library hosts Dec. 9 sleepover for stuffed animals

Twas the Night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, except your stuffed animal. Bring your furry friend to spend a fun filled night at Gulf Shores Public Library. Drop off is between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on December 9. All babies have to be tucked in by 5:30 p.m. Library elves will capture all the mischief your babies get into. Come back and pick them up on December 10 at 10:30 a.m. Pictures of the overnight shenanigans will be available online for download. Call the library today to reserve your spot at 251-968-1176. Registration is