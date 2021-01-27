G.S. Police Golf Tourney March 5 at Peninsula

The Gulf Shores Police Association Golf Scramble will be held on March 5 at Peninsula Golf Club in Gulf Shores. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., and the tourney starts at 1 p.m. Cost is $500 for 4-person team or $125 for a single entry. The cutoff date is Feb. 8. The entry fee includes range balls, carts, lunch, hole contests, and team winner & door prizes. Call or email Julie Netemeyer at 314-482-9995 or julienetemeyer@ yahoo.com and Sgt. Josh Hoguet at 251-968-4657 or jhoguet@gulfshoresal.gov.

Registrations can be dropped off at the Gulf Shores Police Dept. (220 Clubhouse Dr.) with checks for event or donations made out to G.S. Police Assn.