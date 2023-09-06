G.S. Sunset Series begins on Sept. 7 with Flow Tribe

The City of Gulf Shores Sunset Series begins Sept. 7 with the New Orleans based Flowtribe taking the stage at Town Green at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The free conserts are from 6-8 p.m. and consist of live music overlooking beautiful white-sand beaches at sunset. Food trucks will be set up for those wishing to purchase food, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will sell beverages for all ages to enjoy. More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov.

Flow Tribe comes at you with the delicacy of a sledgehammer. They create “backbone cracking music,” a soul-shaking mixture of styles and sounds guaranteed to drive you wild. These six seasoned performers have shared the stage with the likes of Trombone Shorty, Juvenile, and Bill Summers, to name a few. A relentlessly touring band, Flow Tribe has been described as “bizarrely irresistible.”

Next up in the series is the Powell Brothers, a band that averages 150 shows across 25 states annually, on Sept. 14. The group obviously loves to play live and enjoys life on the road. They have played pregame concerts for the Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox, Dallas Cowboys and LSU Tigers.