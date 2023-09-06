Bulls on the Beach at Flora-Bama Sept. 7-9

In its 10th year, Bulls on the Beach returns to the Flora-Bama, the iconic watering hole on the Gulf, that straddles the Florida/Alabama state line, on Sept. 7-9. This family fun affair brings in professional bull riders from across the globe who’ll compete for prize money in this sanctioned event. Local favorites Cody Harris and Booger Brown, stars of INSP Network’s “The Cowboy Way, guide this patriotic event in its efforts to raise donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Doors open at 6 p.m. each night kicking off the event with live music in the arena, face painting, cotton candy, food and drinks. The rodeo runs from 8-9:45 p.m. with plenty of fun for the whole family, including high energy bull riding, entertaining rodeo clowns, and youth riding competitions. This event is free for children 6 and younger, $15 per day for 7-17, and $30 for 18 and up. Purchase your tickets now at florabama.com/tickets.

Thursday night’s event is dedicated to the kids and includes a drawing for two free bicycles and entertainment. Go online to florabama.com to download the coloring sheet, color your sheet in advance and bring it to Thursday night’s event. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Since partnering with St. Jude, Bulls on the Beach has raised over $24,000 to help cure childhood cancer. For more information, contact the Flora-Bama events team at events@florabama.com or visit florabama.com.