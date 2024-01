GACC free starting a business seminar Jan. 25

The Alabama Small Business Development Center will host a “Starting a Business in Baldwin County” in person seminar on January 25 from 11 a.m. til 1 p.m. at Gulf Shores Campus of Coastal Alabama Community College, No cost, registration is required, lunch provided. Space is limited. More info: ASBDC. org or 205-613-0001.