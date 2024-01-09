GCAA Art Market Jan. 13 at Gulf Shores Presbyterian Church

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) will host its first Art Market of the year on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. indoors at the First Presbyterian Church at 309 E 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores.

As always, the art market will feature original work from many local and regional artists displaying their crafts and creations. Free coffee and sweets will be offered to all attendees. Everyone is welcome to this free showcase of the fine arts.

A non-profit organization, GCAA is devoted to advancing all facets of the arts on the Alabama Gulf Coast and beyond. The Alliance sponsors art programs, workshops and art education for all ages. To become a vendor or volunteer, please visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com or call 251-948-2627.