GlenLakes junior golf registration open thru June 3

One of the top junior golf programs in the country, the David Musial directed GlenLakes Summer Junior Golf League is accepting players until June 3 at noon or until the rosters are filled. The fee is $130 per player and includes five instructional clinics and five matches. Geared for both boys and girls, the clinic is open to ages 8-17 and beginners are allowed to compete in low pressure competitions. Top point winners from league play will be recognized. Practice begins at 3 p.m. on June 8. Other practice days are June 15. June 222, July 12 and July 19. Matches start at 9:15 a.m. on June 10, June 17, June 24, July 13 and July 20. For more info, call 251-955-1220, ext. 4 or email musialgolf@ yahoo.com. GlenLakes is locarted in Foley.