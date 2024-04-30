PhinMan Youth Triathlon at Bodenhamer May 25

The PhinMan Youth Triathlon returns to the Bodenhamer Center in Gulf Shores on Saturday, May 25. The PhinMan is for athletes between the age of 6 and 14 years of age on the date of the event. There will be two races in and around Johnnie Sims Park: Ages 10-14 will have a 100 yard swim, 2.8 mile bike ride, and a 0.83 mile run. Ages 6-9 will have a 50 yard swim, 1.8 mile bike ride, and a 0.4 mile run. The swim will be a pool swim in the 25 yard indoor pool at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center. For more info, call Phone: (251) 968-9819 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.