Sacred Heart plans include 2nd Sorrento Rd. office

Ascension Sacred Heart plans to build a second medical office near its current clinic on Sorrento Rd., just east of The Theo Baars Bridge. Plans for the 10,800-square-foot building on a vacant lot the hospital owns at 13137 Sorrento Rd. The office will include 78 parking spaces and will access onto Sorrento Rd. through the existing clinic’s driveway. The current clinic offers primary care, therapies and image testing.