44th Mustang & Mega Car Show slated May 11 in Foley

The 44th annual Gulf Coast Regional Mustang & Mega Car Show presented by the Gulf Coast Regional Mustang Club will be held in Downtown OWA in Foley on Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. The event is free and will include contemporary cars, classic cars, trucks, mustangs and motorcycles. More info: gulfcoastmustangclub.org.