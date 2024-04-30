Foley’s Elks Lodge hosts May 18 Day Charity Bingo Party

The Elks Lodge Charity Day Bingo party will be held on May 18 beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 2621 S. Juniper St. (behind Tanger Outlet) in Foley. Big Game prizes include 50, 150, 250 and 500 dollar game prizes. An assortment of packages will be offered. Come and join the Elks for a day of games and lunch special offerings. Ice water and coffee are free. For more info, call 251-971-2781.