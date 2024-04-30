Jamey Johnson, Alabama at Wharf Amphitheater May 11

Cody Jinks with special guests The Steel Woods on May 2 and Alabama with special guest Jamey Johnson on May 11 are next up at the at The Wharf Amphitheater. Both shows start at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting The Wharf Box Office.

Alabama’s fans will be singing along with classics “Dixieland Delight,” “My Home’s in Alabama,” “Song of the South,” “Mountain Music” and the Fort Payne band’s other 20 No. 1 hits. Founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry are still touring with the band.

“It’s 2024 now and Cody Jinks isn’t one of the scrappy up-and-comers disrupting the system, he’s one of the veterans. He busted down the doors and smashed the glass ceilings so guys like Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan could walk through them and rise above previous benchmarks,’’ states a Jinks’ story in savingcountrymusic.com. “And as opposed to being embittered by artists building on his work and taking it to the next level, he’s out there pumping his fist and cheering them on.’’

Jinks is touring in support of his recent Change The Game release. The album addresses his decision to embrace sobriety, particularly on “Wasted,’’ in which he reflects back on who he was, just as much embarrassed and ashamed as he is proud at how far he’s come since cementing his legacy with his debut album, Adobe Sessions, in 2015.

“My path has been unique to say the least: I’ve never really fit in with the music business or agreed with how things are done. I came from a DIY punk mindset of doing things the way I want to do them,’’ Jinks said. “When I was starting out I was in a metal band and we learned how to book ourselves, put on shows, and record in a studio. Later on I learned how to manage a band and route shows, which turned into booking our own tours. Our long time bass player, Josh Thompson, and I did that for the first six years we played together. We had to learn to do everything and we never stopped,’’ he added.

“So, where do we go now? Up! We’re excited for the next chapter with the fans. We’re still excited we have the privilege to put our music out to the best fans in the world.

Other concerts already booked at The Wharf include:

May 14: Staind, Seether, Saint Asonia & Tim Montana; May 25: Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott & Jon Langston; Jun 14: Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham & Lily Rose; Jun 15: Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham & Lily Rose; Jun 28: Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice & Tyler Braden; Jun 30: Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Fest; Jul 19: Parker McCollum; Aug 2: Kane Brown; Aug 16: Foreigner, Styx & John Waite; Aug 17: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke; Aug 23: Train, REO Speedwagon & Yacht Rock Revue