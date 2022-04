Good Life Bicycle Ride May 7 at Gulf State Park

The 13th Alabama Coastal Foundation Good Life Bicycle Ride will take place on Saturday, May 7 at The Lodge @ Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. Always held on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, the routes are either nine miles or 19 miles through mostly back roads in scenic coastal Alabama. This is not a race, but instead a way to raise awareness for bicycle safety. For more info, visit joinACF.org