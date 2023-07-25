Guess What Movie These Pleasure Island Friends Attended?

A group of Pleasure Island based friends were part of the reason Greta Gerwig’s neon-coated fantasy comedy, “Barbie,” smashed expectations by grossing $155 million to land the biggest debut of the year. Rachael Austin shared a picture of the group. “A lot of the girls got together before hand and did hair and makeup and then we reserved the private room at Villagio for dinner. Great group of people. We had a blast,’’ she said.