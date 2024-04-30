Gulf Coast Art Alliance celebrates 10th Anniversary on May 4

It has been ten years since the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance opened its doors to the public. In May of 2014, the brand-new renovation of Waterway Village was being completed and Acme Oyster House had just opened. Having secured a location directly across from Acme, the members of GCAA start conducting business as an art gallery at about the same time Acme opened.

To celebrate the 10th year anniversary, the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance invites the public to join them on May 4, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 225 E 24th Avenue in Gulf Shores. Visitors will enjoy live musical entertainment, beverages for children and adults, hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to win pieces of original art.

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is a non-profit organization. They consider it an honor to have had the opportunity to promote the arts in Coastal Alabama and they look forward to welcoming visitors on May 4.