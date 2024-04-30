May 3 Warrior Beer Company concert benefits FBISF Foundation

Warrior Beer Company in Pensacola will host a fundraiser for the Frank Brown Foundation for Music featuring the Tim Roberts Band on Friday, May 3 from 6-10 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring their own folding chairs.

The event’s $25 cover charge and all profits from raffle ticket sales, which include two Sig Sauer handguns, will go directly to FBISF. Roberts’ band includes Tommy Irwin on steel guitar, Mark Womack on drums, Thomas Jenkins on fiddle and Chris Link on vocals. Warrior Beer Company is located at 10605 Sorrento Rd. in Pensacola.