Gulf Shores’ Dr. McCollough publishes anthologies

Gulf Shores resident Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough has published two anthologies addressing the challenges facing Americans of all races, religions, and both genders.

In keeping with his pledge to honor the Hippocratic Oath, Dr. McCollough explains why the 2022 and 2024 elections could be turning points for an ailing America to again become a good, great, and better than ever republic. Connecting first hand experiences with diagnostic research, he illustrates why Americans will never again view the news, education, healthcare, or politics in the same manner.

In Tomorrow in America: The Battle for the Souls of our Children (Christian Faith Publishing), Dr. McCollough reveals how a deep state network is aligned with Luciferian globalists. Why they stealthily infiltrated America’s government, healthcare system, mainstream, and social media, entertainment industry, and education systems. In When Patriots Rally: America’s Greatest Weapon Against All Enemies, Foreign and Domestic (W. B Publishing/Argus Enterprises International), he reveals what America’s enemies once respected and feared about America. He addresses how and why godly patriots must rally behind President Donald Trump to cast out those who would have the USA abandon its godly principles and become a socialist state in an Orwellian One World Government.

