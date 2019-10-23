Harvest Fest of Gifts Nov. 2 on G.S. Methodist campus

The 11th Annual The Harvest – Festival of Gifts will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. on the south campus at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, located at 1900 Gulf Shores Pkwy. in Gulf Shores.

Admission is free. For more info, call 251-968-4328, or visit gulfshoresumc.org. Proceeds benefit the Mother’s Day Out & Preschool scholarship fund.

The fest will highlight local artists and crafters selling original, handmade items. There will also b a silent auction offering a wide array of items and services.

The event’s ever-popular Sweet Shop will feature decadent confections created by local bakers.