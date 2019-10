Cryptocon: A Bigfoot Paranormal Fest Oct. 26 at Wharf

Cryptocon 2019: A Bigfoot Paranormal Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct 26 beginning at 8 a.m. at The Port at the Wharf (4720 Main St. M-101). General admission is $50, with VIP perks available for $125 per ticket. The event is billed as “A Bigfoot Paranormal Festival like no other.” Enjoy speakers, vendors, food and refreshments all day. More info: Abnormalalabama.com.