Fairhope to host Nov. 7 Parks Master Plan input meeting

The City of Fairhope will hold workshops on November 7 to get community input on a developing Parks and Connectivity Master Plan. The plan will provide the framework for enhancing the City’s system of parks and open space with an emphasis on connecting residents to each other, to nature and to amenities such as schools, museums, public buildings and parks. Workshops will be held on Nov. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the James P. Nix Center and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Mill in downtown Fairhope. Info: 251-233-0459.

###ryptocon 2019: A Bigfoot Paranormal Festival will be held