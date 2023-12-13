Holy Spirit Episcopal Fest of 9 Lessons and Carols Dec. 17

The first Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols was held in 1918 on Christmas Eve in the King’s chapel in England. This free concert will be held at the church located at 616 W. Ft. Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores on Sunday, December 17 at 4 p.m. For more information contact the church at 251-968-5988. A reception will follow immediately after the program.

As a program within the Church of England, the festival has seen changes over the years. Today the festival of 9 Lessons and Carols has become a favorite during Advent. The program consists of carols sung by a choir that follow 9 bible verses that follow the birth of Jesus.

The choir, under the direction of Dr. Julian Jesubatham, has been working hard to prepare for this holiday presentation. It’s a wonderful way to prepare and get into the holiday spirit.