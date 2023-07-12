Illuminating Autism FUNraiser Jeep drawdown is sold out

Artwalk, music still on tap July 22-23 at iconic Pirates Cove

The draw down board has been dusted off and tickets offering the opportunity to win two 2023 Jeep Wranglers from Sandy Sansing CDJR of Foley have all been accounted for. Rachel Mueller, director of the event’s benefiary, can now take her first big sigh. She’ll take her second when she presents the keys to a brand new Jeep to one very happy winner on Sept. 23.

“That is my favorite part of the weekend,’’ Mueller said. “Seeing how happy people the winners are when we give them the Jeep.’’

Now in its 17th year, the Annual FUNraiser benefitting the Elberta based High Hopes For Autism program will be held July 22-23 at Pirates Cove in Josephine. In addition to the dual drawdowns for Jeeps, the event will include a local art walk featuring around 15 local artists, and live music from an eclectic assortment of local musicians beginning with a kick-off party featuring the Chris Beverly Experience at 7 p.m. on Friday. Elvis and the Promise Land Band will play at 11 a.m. and Kelly Poole and the Swingset at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Andy MacDonald and the Flying Cobras will play beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Illuminating Autism FunRaiser, along with collectible Bushwacher cups sold at Pirates Cove, fully support High Hopes, the local nonprofit specializing in language development and social behavior therapy for school-age children. Founded in 2009, the school is located on the campus of Saint Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. The first event raised $10,000, and it now raisesd 10 times that amount.

“I always stress out until all the tickets are sold. But at this point I feel pretty solid saying we will make aorund $100,000. That alone covers our costs,’’ Mueller said. “This event and the (commermerative Bushwacker) cup sales at Pirates Cove raise enough money to allow us to do what we do,’’ said Mueller. For more event info: HighHopes4Autism.org or call 251-986-7007. Mueller added that almost all of her event sponsors participate every single year, including:

Pirates Cove; Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Hargrove Engineers & Constructors; Perdido Sailor; Brooklyn Limestone Quarry; 4 Lane Auto Rental; 5A Trailers; ByrdCo Real Estate- EXP; Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary; Central Baldwin Chiropractic Center; Coastal Canvas of Pensacola, Inc; Coastal Industrial Supply; Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.; Cold Mil Fishing; Cox Pools of the Southeast; Dixon Screen Printing; Elite Real Estate Solutions; Fox Warehousing and Distribution Tim Fox; Frances Holk-Jones – State Farm Agent; Freedom Boat Club Gulf Coast; Lambert’s Cafe – Foley; Layco Marine Services; Midway Lumber Sales, Inc.; Mindy Jones – Re/max Paradise; Northwestern Mutual; Pensacola Party Bus; Reveille Coffee; Smith Plant Farm; Southland Sod Farms, Inc.; Sun Coast Energy; Tidewater Security Service LLC; Ultimate Landscapes, Inc.; Water’s Events; The Wharf Amphitheater.