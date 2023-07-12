Blue Marlin Grand Championship weigh-ins July 14-15 at The Wharf

Events related to the “Greatest Show in Sportfishing,” the Blue Marlin Grand Championship, are scheduled July 12-16 at The Wharf in Orange Beach, with fan friendly weigh-ins, hosted by Jim Cox and Kelly Finley, are set for 5-7 p.m. Friday and 5-8 p.m. on Saturday or until the last eligible fish has been weighed.

Boats will depart The Wharf Marina at 10:01 on Thursday and proceed to Perdido Pass. For spectators who want to see the boats return to the weigh dock, all tournament boats must return to The Wharf for weigh-in through Sailboat Bay. Weigh-ins will be held under the marlin on Main St. at The Wharf.

The tourney has raised over $160,000 raised to date for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the 2024 tourney will be held July 10-14. For more info, visit gulfcoasttriplecrown. com or call Ashley at 850-252-2592.

The best big-game anglers in the nation will compete to catch the biggest Sailfish, Blue Marlin, Dolphin, Wahoo, Spearfish, Yellowfin Tuna and White Marlin. There is also an unidentified billfish category. Blue marlin must be 110-inch minimum size to be weighed. Weighed blue marlin will be awarded one point for each pound up to 499.9 pounds. Any blue marlin 500 pounds or larger will be awarded two points per pound. For example, a 700-pound blue marlin will be awarded 1,400 points.

In the catch-and-release category, each blue marlin gets 501 pounds, while white marlin and spearfish are awarded 250 points, and sailfish or unidentified billfish earn 200 points.

The 2022 tourney winners included: Blue Marlin, 568.4 on the It Just Takes Time with angler Nick “Lil’ Miami” Crovat and captain Chris Hood; Tuna, 154.2 lbs on the Get Reel with angler Michael Hobson and captain Sonny Alawine; Dolphin, 28.8 lbs on the Reel Wicked with captain Jet McDuffie and angler Steven Pixley; Wahoo, 40.6 lbs on the Sea Wolff with anglers Te