Innerarity Craft Fair is rescheduled to May 13

Due to the rainy weather experienced on April 29th, The Perdido Area Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the Spring Craft and Vendor Fair to Saturday, May 13th at Innerarity Point Park located off Innerarity Point Road at 5828 Cruzat Rd. in Pensacola. Forty booths of locally-sourced art, jewelry, craft items, clothing, pet accessories, plants, home decor and much more will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in this picturesque neighborhood park on the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to Chamber President Tammy Thurow, “The silver lining in rescheduling the event is that it will now be held the day before Mother’s Day, giving shoppers an opportunity to find a one of a kind gift that any Mom is sure to love!”

In addition to the arts and crafts, Alabama Credit Union will be providing kid-friendly activities for the little ones, making the event the perfect Saturday outing for families. More info: 850-492-4660 or Lori@PerdidoChamber.com.