G.S. schools earn another environmental award

Gulf Shores City Schools just one month after receiving the Alabama Green Ribbon Schools Award for nurturing environmental sustainability education and practices, has been named a National Green Ribbon School. The award from the U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools, districts, and higher education institutions that nurture and promote environmental, health, and sustainability education and practices. Gulf Shores is one of 11 school districts in the country to earn the designation and the only school district in the

southeastern United States selected.

“From its inception, the district established a set of core values that correlates with the standards of USDOE Green Ribbon Schools,’’ said Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin. “The award is a testament to out district’s commitment to our

core values and providing a learning atmosphere that is innovative and environmentally friendly.”